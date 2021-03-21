‘It sticks in the craw’: Sir Keir Starmer seemingly commits Dundee faux pas by mixing up city clubs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come in for criticism after seemingly mixing up Dundee’s two football clubs.

While discussing what he’s looking forward to as coronavirus restrictions are eased, Mr Starmer spoke of his love of football and revealed he plays five-a-sides with someone from the City of Discovery.

He said: “One of the guys I play football with called Jamie comes from Dundee and is a long-standing Dundee United fan.”

However, the MP for Holborn and St Pancras went on to say: “Every week I get to learn what Dundee have been up to.

“Because of him, I always look out for the Tangerines.”

Maryfield councillor, and Dundee United supporter, Lynne Short said it “sticks in the craw” when people mix up the two clubs.

She said: “In footballing terms we have had greatness in the city in more decades than we can remember.

“But there’s nothing that sticks in the craw more with any Dundonian than somebody getting the team names wrong.”

A Labour spokesman insists Mr Starmer does know the difference between Dundee FC and Dundee United and meant that his friend talks about both clubs.

The spokesman said: “As Keir said, his friend is a big Dundee United fan and, as a result, he regularly hears about the ups and downs of both sides’ fortunes.

“Just like anyone who has friends on either side of the derby, Keir is well aware of the unique rivalry between the two clubs.”

David Cameron’s football gaffe

Mr Starmer seemingly mixing up Dundee’s two football clubs echoes a gaffe by former prime minster David Cameron, when he mentioned the wrong club after he was asked which team he supported in 2015.

While intending to refer to Aston Villa, the team he reportedly supports, Mr Cameron ended up saying West Ham while delivering a speech in London.

Mr Cameron initially blamed the mix-up on “brain fade”, but later said he was thinking about cricket as England were playing a Test match in the West Indies.

Elsewhere in Mr Starmer’s interview with The Scotsman, he discussed the state of Scottish politics and his hopes for Scottish Labour to make some inroads in the upcoming Scottish election.