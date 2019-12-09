‘It needs to stop’ — Dundee councillor slams fly tippers at local car park

A councillor has hit out at mindless fly tippers who are making a mess of his constituency.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan raised his concerns after spotting a host of unwanted items sprawled out next to a dumpster in Campfield Square.

Mr Duncan voiced his concern over the latest act of vandalism – which follows on from the first concerns he raised just last month.

Items dumped beside the clothes recycling point included a pair of crutches, a suitcase, plastic crates and a duvet.

Mr Duncan admitted it looked like people had cleared their house out and dumped the rubbish beside the clothing point – which he insists is unacceptable.

© Supplied

Mr Duncan said: “It’s not remotely connected to clothing. I have reported both of these incidents.

“In my opinion fly tipping is a crime. It is my understanding that the car park is covered by CCTV. If the police or council were so minded they could, as the owners of the car park, to look at the CCTV.

“I don’t really want to have to see the recycling point taken away. I don’t want this to start becoming a regular thing. The fly-tipping has to stop.

“You need to have these recycling facilities and a car park is a nice handy place to have it. It just annoys me when people abuse these facilities.

“Laws are surely being broken and I have now suggested to the council that signage be may be needed to make it plain that this is not a dump and that this sort of thing is Fly Tipping, illegal and may lead to prosecution.

“Council tax payers ought not to be lumbered with the costs resulting from selfish actions.”

© Supplied

J& E Shepherd who manage the CCTV at the car park, declined to comment.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

It is not the first incident of fly tipping reported this week, in Tuesday’s Evening Telegraph we reported how visitors to Birkhill Cemetery had hit out after items such as mattresses and tables were left in the grounds just feet away from graves.