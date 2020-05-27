RAF veteran from Dundee shares his life story as he reaches 100th birthday

Joining the RAF at 17, falling in love on a beach and helping with the Berlin Airlift – while they may sound like movie plots to some, it’s all part of Arthur Harris’ life story.

The Second World War veteran, who will turn 100 this month, has shared his thrilling life story with the Tele.

Arthur was born at his family’s home on the Lochee Road in May of 1920.

He was the youngest of five children, having two brothers and two sisters.

As a child, he entertained himself by having a kick-about with his friends.

He said: “All my pals were ages with me, and we used to play football in Dudhope Park.

“There was also an old First World War tank there which we used to climb on.”

The Dundee lad attended Dudhope Primary, before moving to Logie Central Secondary School.

He left school aged 14 and started working as a message boy for Johnson Stores, cycling around the West End collecting orders.

After a taking up an apprenticeship at a local car mechanic, a 17-year-old Arthur soon chose to join the Royal Air Force.

He said: “I joined the RAF in 1937 and trained to be a flight mechanic.

“In peacetime it was good. During the war, I spent two years in Iceland as a part of the flying boat squadron.

“It was very cold, and the people weren’t very friendly to us because the British sort of walked in and took over so they could stop German U-boats.

“I enjoyed my time in the RAF.”

While on leave in 1944, the serviceman met a young woman called Gladys Cameron who he quickly fell in love with.

They got married the same year, and later had two sons, George and Raymond, who now live in England.

After the war, Arthur was moved to an RAF base in Germany, where he worked on the engines of the aircraft which would be used to deliver food and supplies to West Berliners in the Berlin Airlift.

This was in response to a Soviet blockade on the roads leading into the west of the city, in the first major crisis of the Cold War.

The mechanic also spent time at a base in East Anglia which he enjoyed greatly.

“I was stationed in Suffolk after the war,” he said.

“I think that was my favourite place we went to.”

Despite travelling far and wide with the air force, Arthur’s favourite place is still his beloved Tannadice.

The lifelong United fan, who has watched hundreds of games, first visited the ground in 1930, at the age of 10.

He said: “They were in the second division, I can’t remember who they were playing.

“I was given hospitality from them a few years ago, because I wanted to go but couldn’t sit in the stands.”

The happy Arab claims that there’s no secret to a long life, and that it’s all just down to dumb luck.

He told the Tele: “I can’t really say how I’ve managed to live so long.

“It’s just the luck of the draw really, there’s no secret.

“I’ve enjoyed my life, it’s been good.

“I’m not too bothered about getting my letter from the Queen. I’d rather have a cheque,” he joked.