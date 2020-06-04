‘It has taken a year to write and illustrate’: Angus childminder publishes her first book

Kirriemuir childminder Christine Brown has turned her attention from child’s play to becoming an author.

She is used to her days being filled with adventures and fun-filled story times as part of her Teenie Tots Childminding business but now she is the one writing the stories.

Christine realised that while there were a lot of stories for kids starting school or nursery there are none for little ones going to a childminders. So she created the story My First Day at Teenie Tots to ease any worries – and her influences came from close to home.

She said: “There are lots of books out there on first days at nursery and school but none for starting at a childminders, which can also be scary and new for them, so I thought this would be a good idea.

“The book is about a little boy who starts at his childminder for the very first time. He is a little bit nervous but once he is there and meets everyone and plays he doesn’t want to leave. He’s nervous about leaving his mummy and finds comfort in his toy bunny Tam.

“The illustrations and some of the activities are all based on how my house, garden and playroom look and some activities that we do here at Teenie Tots.

“It has been a long process and writing a book isn’t as easy as it looks even when it is a wee short children’s story, but it has been totally worth it.

“One of the characters in the book is named after my nephew Taylor which is really personal for me and the main character is actually based on pictures of my husband Skip when he was a little boy.”

Christine is hopeful her debut will not be her last foray into writing.

She said: “It has taken a year to write and illustrate, and the book is now in the process of starting to print.

“My illustrator Amy Halliday has been absolutely amazing and has really put my visions into a reality.

“I have had quite a few inquiries and a lot of family and friends wanting to buy it. If it does well I’m going to possibly put it on Amazon too.

“To be honest I just wanted to do it as I love my job and it’s something special to keep and have, so making money off it would just be a bonus.

“I would never in a million years think that one day I would be an author of my very own children’s book. I feel all of the jobs and experiences I have had have led me to this moment and it feels amazing.

“I really don’t see myself doing anything else now.

“I have amazing support from friends, family and my husband Skip. My book, though, is dedicated to the kids at Teenie Tots and also to my Granny Margaret Milne and Grandad David Milne who are no longer with us but helped me set up my little business which I will forever be grateful for.

“I can’t wait to continue doing what I’m doing and you never know – there may be other books to come. Watch this space.”

Christine’s book costs £12.99 and can bought by contacting her on either the Teenie Tots Facebook page or by emailing mason567@hotmail.co.uk