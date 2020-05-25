‘It has been a shining light’: NHS Tayside praises Tele’s Essentials Box campaign

NHS Tayside has said the Tele’s Essentials Box Campaign has been a shining light for patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since launching the campaign in April, more than 160 essentials boxes filled with toiletries and treats have been distributed to patients across the health board’s hospitals and care centres – and it is all thanks to our generous readers and local businesses.

After an initial 111 boxes were packaged up by a the donations group and passed on to patients across NHS Tayside’s facilities, 50% of those were refilled and distributed for others to enjoy.

© Supplied

Grant Archibald, chief executive of NHS Tayside, said: “This has been a fantastic campaign, and we cannot thank the people of Tayside enough for all of their help during this difficult time.

“The essentials boxes have been a shining light for many of our patients, who are not able to see their loved ones due to current visiting restrictions.

“Your donations have ensured that our patients know that there are people out there who are thinking about them.

© DC Thomson

“I would also like to commend our fantastic team of volunteers, who have been filling and refilling the boxes. Without them none of this would have been possible.

“Thanks again to everyone who donated to the Essentials Box campaign, it has meant the world to our patients and also to our staff.”​

Mandy Warden, Interim Service Lead of Psychiatry of Old Age at Stracathro also praised the campaign and said the boxes allowed patients to receive items when visiting restrictions meant many couldn’t get supplies from family members.

Mandy said: “We have lots of patients with older relatives​ that may be shielding and are unable to visit, so they have lost the opportunity to provide essential items such as toiletries and treats for their loved ones.

“The essential boxes helped to ensure that patients received what they need, which has been fantastic. This also gave great comfort to our patient’s relatives who were unable to make alternative arrangements.”​