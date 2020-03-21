‘It feels like Chernobyl’ – Dundonian living in Turin describes Covid-19 lockdown

A Dundonian living under quarantine in Italy has described the impact of coronavirus on the country as “like Chernobyl.”

Linda Massari, who moved from Dundee to Turin in 1973, has been on lockdown for a week following the spread of the deadly coronavirus across the north of Italy.

Millions in the country have been forced to stay home as the Italian government attempt to fight the spread of the virus.

Almost 36,000 Italians have been infected by the disease, and nearly 3,000 have died.

Linda said: “There’s never really been anything similar to this before.

“I guess the thing it’s closest to is Chernobyl.

“I remember when that happened they told everyone to be careful be of the toxic cloud coming.

“We had to be careful and wash vegetables and fruit.

“I don’t remember how long that lasted, I think it was about three or four months, but nobody was ill.

“We just confined ourselves to our homes. There have been flu outbreaks and stuff like that, but nothing like this.”

The Dundonian now works at a university in Italy, teaching scientific English.

She said: “I had booked a trip to Dundee in early February, at the time there were some rumours going around but I wasn’t too concerned.

“I thought I’d be fine but then things started getting worse and I thought I might not get to go.

“That’s when we started buying masks.

“I decided to speak to the head of my department, he’s a virologist.

“I asked him if I should go and he said there was a risk so I decided against it.”

The virus has also impacted Linda’s teaching.

She said: “Exams and lessons have been cancelled.

“I’ve been doing plenty of online lessons, but it’s hard because my class is usually around 100 people.

“It’s a lot of work at home honestly. We weren’t prepared for it, but we’ll learn.”

The 68-year-old has only left the house a few times in the past week, in order to get food.

She said: “I went to the supermarket with my mask on.

“They give you gloves and handwash. I also clean the house a lot, and disinfect it with bleach and alcohol.

“I do think that at some point Dundee will follow suit. It’s all about how they approach it.

“The best thing really is just to stay at home.

“I’m not scared, I’m just worried.

“I’m worried for the future generation and young people it is scarier.”

