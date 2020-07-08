‘It doesn’t feel like Broughty Ferry anymore’ – woman speaks out after youths steal antique table while she watched from window

A woman who was self-isolating said she was “powerless” as she watched a pair of youths steal an antique table from her garden.

The resident, who did not want to be named, was shielding due to a compromised immune system when the crime took place.

The youngsters, aged between 12-14, made off with the valuable item from a communal back garden on Church Street, Broughty Ferry, on Thursday night.

The woman claims it is the latest incident involving anti-social youths, who have been plaguing the suburb in recent months.

She said: “I have never seen the two youths who stole the table before but there has been a lot of similar behaviour around the local area over the past few months.

“At around 9.10pm on Thursday evening I heard the boys scraping the table along the ground before running past my window. As I am self-isolating I was powerless to stop them.

“The table was being varnished before being donated to charity so we thought it would be safe to dry overnight in our own back garden, it wasn’t as if we left it on the kerbside which is then fair game.

“The table could have been used by a family who really needed it but it is more the principle of the boys coming in to our garden to steal than where the table would end up.”

Over the past few months she says there has been more police activity than ever before, while others in the community have also complained about large groups gathering in the local area.

“It is really upsetting to us, we have heard more sirens than ever and it just doesn’t feel like Broughty Ferry anymore,” she said.

“I just want to raise awareness of what is happening and also reach out to parents to keep an eye on what their children are doing when they are out at nights.”

Meanwhile, Broughty Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan said that he understood the frustrations felt by some in the community, despite it not being serious crimes perpetrated.

Councillor Duncan said: “What I would say to those who are doing this is they would not like it if people were doing it to them or their parents so they should keep that in mind.

“I would also point out that police aren’t born yesterday and do walk about in plain clothes so these groups might want to keep that in mind. They are also keeping an eye on these groups.

“I wouldn’t say that it has become more of a problem during lockdown, and we have seen this happening for many years when the weather is good, it is really annoying though.

“To parents I would just ask them to keep an eye on their children as far as they can and also I would urge folk to be mindful that we are supposed to still be socially distancing so should not be in big groups.”