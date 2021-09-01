‘It does this all the time’ — Staffie to be destroyed after biting 75-year-old in Kirkcaldy

A dangerous dog which attacked and injured a 75-year-old man while its handler used a Kirkcaldy ATM will be destroyed.

Robert Marshall was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court having previously admitted being responsible for the two-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross, which bit pensioner Ernest Wood.

Marshall, of Leyland Road in Bathgate, had been using the ATM at Dunearn Drive in Kirkcaldy on August 8, 2019 while holding the leads of both the staffie and one other dog.

Fiscal Depute Lee-Anne Hannan said: “The complainer was walking in the area.

“Mr Marshall was at the cash machine.

“Two dogs were both under Mr Marshall’s control on leads.”

One of the dogs jumped up and bit the forearm of the elderly passer-by.

It left three puncture wounds, as well as some scratches.

Ms Hannan said: “Mr Marshall pulled the lead and the dog released its grip on the arm.

“The accused said words similar to ‘it does this all the time, that’s why it’s on a short lead’.”

Mr Wood told Marshall to go away and at that point, realised he was bleeding.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the incident was also captured on CCTV.

Ms Hannan explained that following the attack, Mr Wood required a tetanus injection.

The pensioner called police and dog wardens made contact with Marshall and told him his pet would need to be muzzled.

Marshall explained the dog actually belonged to his partner.

The 43-year-old was not present at court when Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist decided his pet’s fate.

He had previously pled guilty to being in control of the Staffordshire bull terrier which was dangerously out of control, lunged at Mr Wood and repeatedly bit and scratched his body, leaving him injured.

The sheriff demanded Marshall to pay £500 in compensation to Mr Wood and also ordered the destruction of the dog.