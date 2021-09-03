News / Dundee ‘It Disnae get better than this!’: New Disney+ show spotted filming at The Horn Milk Bar By Emma O'Neill September 3, 2021, 10:23 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 12:18 pm A new Disney+ show was rumoured to be filming at The Horn. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media An international film crew has taken over The Horn Milk Bar for a new top secret project. Filming is rumoured to be for a limited Disney+ series called The Wedding Season, described as a murder mystery/rom com. Crew were seen setting up at The Horn on Wednesday. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media And it’s the third time a film set has been created at the popular Errol diner, better known as the home of the world’s best bacon roll. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe