News / Dundee

‘It Disnae get better than this!’: New Disney+ show spotted filming at The Horn Milk Bar

By Emma O'Neill
September 3, 2021, 10:23 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 12:18 pm
The Horn Disney filming
A new Disney+ show was rumoured to be filming at The Horn. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

An international film crew has taken over The Horn Milk Bar for a new top secret project.

Filming is rumoured to be for a limited Disney+ series called The Wedding Season, described as a murder mystery/rom com.

The Horn disney filming
Crew were seen setting up at The Horn on Wednesday. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

And it’s the third time a film set has been created at the popular Errol diner, better known as the home of the world’s best bacon roll.

