‘It could’ve been catastrophic’: Car crashes through front of Broughty Ferry studio

A car has crashed into the front of a studio in Broughty Ferry.

The incident happened at Nicoll Russell Studios on Brown Street on Friday morning.

The vehicle smashed through the window and was left lodged in the front of the building.

It is understood the driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

‘The damage is ridiculous’

Ric Russell, owner of the business, says the car was coming from King Street on to Brown Street and “just didn’t stop turning”.