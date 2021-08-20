News / Dundee ‘It could’ve been catastrophic’: Car crashes through front of Broughty Ferry studio By Katy Scott and James Simpson August 20, 2021, 11:00 am Updated: August 20, 2021, 12:30 pm A car has crashed into the front of a studio in Broughty Ferry. The incident happened at Nicoll Russell Studios on Brown Street on Friday morning. The vehicle smashed through the window and was left lodged in the front of the building. It is understood the driver did not suffer any serious injuries. ‘The damage is ridiculous’ Ric Russell, owner of the business, says the car was coming from King Street on to Brown Street and “just didn’t stop turning”. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe