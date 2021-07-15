Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
‘It completely changed my life’: Why journalist Stephen Stewart became a soldier after Black Watch assignment

By Stephen Stewart
July 15, 2021, 7:00 am
Stephen Stewart is a Scottish Journalist who reported on the Black Watch regiment
Reporter Stephen Stewart

Impact investigations reporter Stephen Stewart explains how he was embedded alongside Inverness-based British troops from Dundee, Fife, Angus and the Highlands as they battled the Taliban in the badlands of Afghanistan.

But his journalistic mission to the front line altered the course of his life. He gave up his job as a senior newspaper reporter to join the British Army full time before deploying to Afghanistan himself as a combat infantryman.

