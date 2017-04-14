Isabella Laing says she’s never lost for words — but she thinks she might be when she meets Olly Murs in July.

The 69-year-old won the Tele’s competition to get up close and personal with the X-Factor star when he performs at Slessor Gardens on July 20.

In addition, the Maryfield resident has scooped a pair of premier seat tickets which will put her at the heart of the action.

Isabella, who has followed the “Heart Skips a Beat” singer since he finished second on the reality show, said she thought she was being wound up when told she had won the competition.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it — I thought it was a wind-up.

“My pal and I were going anyway as it’s the first time he’s ever played in Dundee — I’ve seen him in Glasgow before and followed him since the X-Factor.

“He didn’t win the show — but the second place acts always seem to do better anyway. He has done great ever since.”

Isabella plans to take her friend Helen Riley along with her.

The pair had already snapped up tickets for the gig, which she will now sell.

She added: “I’m very excited about meeting Olly — I never thought that would happen.

“My grandson always says to me, ‘Gran, you’re never lost for words’ but I think I might be this time. I’ll have no idea what to say.”

The Tele also gave away four additional pairs of premier seat tickets to put Olly’s biggest fans front and centre at his debut Dundee show.

Amy Lovett from Lochee, Katie Smith from Broughty Ferry, Stacey Boyle from Charleston and Emily Whyte from Cowdenbeath will all be at the gig on July 20.

Ten-year-old Katie will be taken to the concert by her mum, Karen.

The 38-year-old said: “Katie’s absolutely delighted. She loves Olly. She follows him on YouTube and adores his music.

“She saw him in Glasgow recently and loved the concert so she can’t wait to see him again.”

Emily, 36, said she was “really excited to be going”, adding: “I’m so happy to have won.

“It should be a really good day. I hope the weather is good for it.”