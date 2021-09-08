Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Is that it?’ – Four months for custody-craving Fife shoplifter who begged sheriff to jail him over £17 snack spree

By Ross Gardiner
September 8, 2021, 7:00 am
Burza targeted the Co-op in Peploe Drive, Glenrothes.
A custody-craving Fife shoplifter asked a sheriff “is that it?” after being sentenced to four months behind bars.

Michael Burza, 36 had asked to be jailed after being caught pilfering snacks from shops in Glenrothes.

On August 28, he stole food from a branch of RS McColl and returned the next day to pinch more food, with a total value of £4.

On August 31, Burza, of Tern Path, went to a Co-op to steal £8 of food before heading back to RS McColl for another £2 worth.

In his final shoplifting expedition, on September 2, he helped himself to £3 worth of food.

None of stolen stock, stolen from shops on Peploe Drive and the Cadham Centre, was ever recovered.

Upon arriving in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Burza said: “I plead guilty to every one, I want jailed.”

He proclaimed to the court he had been evicted after starting a fire in his property.

Defence solicitor David Bell explained Burza had been seen consuming some of the food while still in the store.

‘S**t-load of caffeine’

Sheriff Neil Bowie reprimanded the boisterous accused, who repeatedly had to be told to be quiet while in the dock.

At one point, excitable Burza said: “I can’t help it, I’ve had a s**t-load of caffeine.”

The sheriff said: “There is no alternative to custody, given your attitude.”

Upon being told he was to be handed a four month prison sentence, Burza replied: “Is that it?”

He proclaimed “braw” as he was led out of the court by GeoAmey security officers.

In 2018, Burza was convicted of robbing an elderly woman of her purse, which contained just over £5.

He admitted robbing the 75-year-old at the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes, stealing a purse contained a £5 note and some loose change.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told the pensioner believed she would be “dragged down the stairs” if she did not let go of her purse.

On that occasion, he was brought into the courtroom shouting and swearing before calling Sheriff James Williamson “pal”.