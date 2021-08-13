‘Is it April Fools’?’: Arrows painted wrong way on Glenrothes roundabout

Drivers in Glenrothes have been left in a spin after arrows were painted the wrong way on to a roundabout.

The markings appeared at the junction of Bilsland Road and South Parks road on Thursday as part of resurfacing work.

But instead of painting the arrows to show that cars should travel clockwise on the roundabout, they were painted in the opposite direction.

The markings have since been removed but are still visible on the road surface.

A picture of the gaffe has been shared online with the caption: “If anyone needs an insurance claim … now’s your chance.”

The post has since attracted hundreds of comments.

One poster asked: “Is it April Fools’?” while another added: “You only had one thing to do and you got that wrong!”

Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik said: “I’m not sure who is responsible and there’s not a lot I can say really, it’s just a case of human error.

“Thankfully the mistake has been spotted pretty quickly and has since been removed.”

Fife Council has been approached for comment.