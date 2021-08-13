Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Is it April Fools’?’: Arrows painted wrong way on Glenrothes roundabout

By Neil Henderson
August 13, 2021, 9:48 am Updated: August 13, 2021, 10:33 am
The wrong markings were painted on but later removed.

Drivers in Glenrothes have been left in a spin after arrows were painted the wrong way on to a roundabout.

The markings appeared at the junction of Bilsland Road and South Parks road on Thursday as part of resurfacing work.

But instead of painting the arrows to show that cars should travel clockwise on the roundabout, they were painted in the opposite direction.

The arrows were painted anti-clockwise. Photo supplied by Deek RW.

The markings have since been removed but are still visible on the road surface.

A picture of the gaffe has been shared online with the caption: “If anyone needs an insurance claim … now’s your chance.”

The post has since attracted hundreds of comments.

One poster asked: “Is it April Fools’?” while another added: “You only had one thing to do and you got that wrong!”

The markings had been removed by Thursday night after the error was spotted.

Glenrothes councillor Altany Craik said: “I’m not sure who is responsible and there’s not a lot I can say really, it’s just a case of human error.

“Thankfully the mistake has been spotted pretty quickly and has since been removed.”

Fife Council has been approached for comment.