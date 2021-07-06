Is it a Tayside der-B? Potential Dundee v St Johnstone B team clash thrown up by SPFL Trust Trophy draw – plus all Tayside, Fife and Angus sides learn fates

Angus, Fife and Tayside clubs have learned their SPFL Trust Trophy fate after the draws for the first and second round took place.

The competition, also known as the Challenge Cup, will kick off on the weekend of August 10/11. Second-round ties will take place September 4/5.

Premiership B teams and clubs from the Championship, League One, League Two, the Highland League and the Lowland League will all take part.

Most local sides will compete in the North Section of the bracketed draw, apart from Kelty Hearts, who will play in the South Section.

Dundee United B will head south to take on League Two Stenhousemuir in the first round, while Dundee B welcome Peterhead to Dens Park.

Should United B progress, they will face League One Cove Rangers in round two.

Should Dundee progress they’ll take on the winner of East Fife v St Johnstone B in the second round, setting up a potential derby clash.

Elsewhere in the first round, Brechin play Buckie Thistle, Forfar face Formartine United and Cowdenbeath take on Fraserburgh.

In round two, Brechin will take on Championship Inverness, should they progress, while Forfar would face Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath match up with Alloa Athletic.

Arbroath, Dunfermline and Montrose all start their journeys in the second round.

The Red Lichties will face Brora Rangers or Aberdeen B, the Pars Hibs B or Elgin City and The Gable Endies Ross County B or Stirling Albion.

In the south section, Kelty Hearts will take on Livingston B or Albion Rovers in the second round if they can find a way past St Mirren B.

The full draw is shown below.