Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Rodman, the French bulldog among hundreds of entries for Tele’s Paw Prints contest which closes August 21

With just a week to go to enter the Tele’s Paw Prints pet photo competition, more than 350 pet-loving readers have sent in cute pictures of the dogs, cats and others to the competition.

One particular “superstar” which grabbed our eye was ‘Rodman’ the French bulldog.

Although he goes by Rodney during the day, by nightfall he becomes Rodman, complete with a superhero mask and cape, and during the coronavirus lockdown he has been using his superpowers to spread love, happiness and slobbers across Tayside.

His owner Chloe said he had risen to the challenge and become the local area’s very own caped crusader.

Chloe said: “He really is a superstar, the superhero costume is his first outfit and he loves wearing it.

“We actually struggle to get it off him.

“He wears it when we go out for walks and the kids love it, it makes everyone smile especially when it’s windy and his cape blows, it is dead cute.

“I have always wanted a wee lap dog like him and he has his own Instagram and TikTok pages and he is really good at sitting for his picture.

“My grandad also has dementia so we have been taking him to the care home in his outfit to cheer up the residents during the Covid-19 outbreak, they all thought he looked dead funny, everyone was laughing.”

Chloe works as the dog warden for Angus Council and says Rodman is her shadow, sometimes even coming into work with her.

But right now Chloe is focusing on Rodman’s third birthday, which they will be celebrating in just a fortnight’s time.

She continued: “It is his birthday in two weeks so we have lots of balloons for him and we are having a party in the park with him.

“We will take him out for lunch at an outdoor café as well – his absolute favourite thing is a puppiccino from Starbucks.

“We are also getting him a puffer jacket so he can match with my fiancé Brad which will be dead cute.

“He is his own little person.”

She added: “I go all over the place with him but he has a tumour on his neck just now so we are taking it easy until that disappears and then he can get back to his adventures.

“I’ve been going through a really tough time recently but having a dog makes everything 10 times easier because they know how to comfort you. He is a very special dog.”

Paw Prints is the Tele’s first ever pet competition and there are three categories – dogs, cats and then a best of the rest.

Each category will have one overall winner voted for by the public via coupons printed in the paper, and each purrfect pet will win a £100 pet shop voucher, a trophy, a canvas print of their image and a pet hamper.

Voting will open on Friday, August 21 with the winners announced on Saturday, September 19.

How to enter

Taking part is really easy and FREE to enter, simply fill in the form below along with a picture of your much-loved pet or alternatively you can email your entry to comps@eveningtelegraph.co.uk

Competition rules

Only one entry per pet. All photos must be of hi-res quality.

Entry period closes on Friday August 21 2020; no entries will be accepted after 5pm on this day.

For full terms and conditions, please send large self-addressed envelope to Paw Prints, Evening Telegraph NP Marketing, 2 Albert Square, Dundee, DD1 1DD or see the Tele’s competitions online terms.

