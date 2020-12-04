Villagers have been left bamboozled after a 20mph speed limit sign was erected, right next to a 30mph road marking.

The speed limit sign is on the approach to Kingsmuir if coming from the Carnoustie side.

There are two very clear markings side by side telling drivers what speed they should be travelling at – but the limits are completely different.

The signpost on the verge telling drivers they are entering Kingsmuir advises them they should be travelling up to 20mph.

However, the painted sign on the road right beside it says the upper limit is 30mph.

Now people in the village are calling for Angus Council to end the confusion and ensure that drivers are sticking to the safer and lower limit of 20mph.

Local resident Laura Clark, 61, said: “At the moment this is undoubtedly going to cause a degree of confusion.

“There was a call to get 20mph introduced in Kingsmuir so this must be the signs going up for this.

“However, the 30 is still painted on the road. Drivers may well look at the 30 and stick with that.

“Hopefully the council will come along and get that changed soon.

“Kingsmuir can be a bit of a race track at times and has a high volume of traffic going through it.

“If the 20mph signs even gets the traffic moving at 30mph that would be something.”

Laura said that there were other confusing speed signs at different entrances to the village.

She said: “I object that money seems to have been spent on so many different signs and some are in locations that are not strictly necessary. ”

She said that it also wasn’t that long ago that people living on the main road through Kingsmuir were given 30mph stickers for their bins to try and get people to slow down.

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I don’t think the signs will make one bit of difference unless the police are there all the time.

“It is ridiculous that new 20mph signs have been put up but they are right beside the 30mph signs painted on the road.

“I think it will just give people all the excuse they need to keep driving faster – and many drive even faster than 30mph.

“Surely it would have made more sense to get the signs all changed at the same time so that motorists know what speed they should be doing.”

Another said: “The road was painted a couple of months ago, the 20mph sign went up this week.

“I’m delighted at the 20mph – I hope it slows the traffic down the road here is very dangerous.”

Angus Council was approached for comment.