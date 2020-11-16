Is Dundee set to get its first automated 24/7 pharmacy?

Dundee could be set to get its first 24/7 automatic pharmacy, if plans are given the green-light by councillors.

Patients can collect prescriptions at any time of the day or night, without the need for the pharmacy to be open.

The prescription collection machine, which is commonly seen on streets in Holland, could become a reality at Houston Pharmacy in Alpin Road, Lochee.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will be asked to consider the application from Mark Aggleton, Glasgow.

Agents for Mr Aggleton, said the steel-encased Pharmaself24 is a self-contained, secure, vandal-resistant machine which would fit securely into the existing building.

A collection flap will automatically lock when patients are not collecting prescriptions and the machines have a capacity of up to 180 dispensing bags.

A planning statement said: “Pharmacy staff dispense the medicines as normal and then load the dispensed bags securely into the machine using barcode technology.

“Patients are notified that their prescription is ready and provided with a one-time-use-only PIN number which they use to collect the medicine, which only takes a few seconds.”

The design statement adds: “The benefits to the existing pharmacy is that this is more efficient, reducing queuing time and staff resources while offering more convenience to their customers.

“This allows pharmacies to spend more time with patients who need it and deliver new services, to the benefit of the community.

“In addition, the collection point also allows the pharmacy to reduce the need for home deliveries which leads to a reduction in its carbon emissions.”

The applicant states a number of benefits, including reduced waiting times for customers and convenience to collect medicines to or from work, particularly for shift workers and carers.

“This is particularly useful for repeat prescriptions and working patients who are unable to collect prescriptions during opening hours,” it said.

Councillors will hear that experience from previous installations shows that patients do not miss out taking their medicines.

The statement claims: “This has a positive impact on the local infrastructure such as reducing

emergency requests for medicines at out of hours medical services and A&E.

“The machines have operated in numerous premises throughout the current pandemic and has proved itself invaluable in providing a contact-free and continuous service, supporting the NHS services and providing an invaluable community benefit while negating footfall inside of buildings and reducing face to-face meetings.”

To date, 400 such units have been installed in the Netherlands and nearly 50 in the UK.

The applicant stated there is little incentive to target the Pharmaself24 – which weighs 600kg -and its contents.

“The front panel of the machine is made of steel and it is suggested that overall, it is likely easier to force entry into the building itself than the Pharmaself24 machine,” it said.

“Numerous machines have been installed, by the manufacturer, in this and other countries over the past decade and are not aware of any break-ins.

It added: “As there are no paid prescriptions in Scotland, the machine will not need to accept payment, either by card or cash.

“The Pharmaself24 adds a level of security to this process by storing bags in a locked

secure unit and having a full audit trail of when bags are loaded and collected – this significantly

enhances governance over the collection process. ”