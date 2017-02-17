‘Iron’ Mike Towell’s loved ones launch £13,000 scanner bid

The partner and mum of late boxer “Iron” Mike Towell have launched a fundraiser for a brain scanner to prevent a similar tragedy happening again.

Mike, 25, died after collapsing during a British title eliminator bout in Glasgow last September.

The Dundee father had previously complained of pains in his head and had asked for a brain scan three times.

However, doctors had advised him it was a migraine.

Now, Mike’s partner Chloe Ross and his mum Tracey Towell have decided to fundraise for an “Iron Mike Towell” brain scanner in the hope of preventing similar tragedies.

They hope to raise £13,000 for the device, which can detect issues with the brain.

They are set to kick off the drive by doing a sky dive together in July.

Posting on the fundraising page, Chloe said: “As everyone is aware Michael Towell (Iron Mike Towell) tragically died after a boxing match on September 30 2016.

“Myself and his mum have been so overwhelmed with all the support from everyone.”

Chloe said she and Tracey wanted to start some fundraising themselves to buy a brain scanner for boxers in Dundee and Stirling, two cities in which Michael trained.

She said: “Obviously any opponents can use it too if needed.

“These scanners can detect if there is a problem in the head, something we wish was there when Michael was complaining of headaches.

“We have lost a partner, a son, a great friend and Rocco lost his daddy.

“If we could prevent this happening to anyone else we will try our best.

“We are starting off by doing a skydive on July 1.

“These scanners are expensive but we hope to raise enough no matter how long it takes. We want to name this the Iron Mike Towell scanner and at least be able to say something good came from the tragedy.”

Mike died in hospital after he was knocked down in the fifth round against Dale Evans in a St Andrew’s Sporting Club fight at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

He was rushed to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and placed on life support.

Although he fought bravely for 12 hours, Mike died as a result of the injuries and his life support machine was turned off.

People who want to contribute to Chloe and Tracey’s fundraising effort can visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/chloe-ross.