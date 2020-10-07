‘Iron’ Mike inspires his pal’s gruelling fitness challenge through some of Angus’s most treacherous terrain

A Dundee fitness trainer has completed one of the most gruelling experiences of his life – inspired by pictures of his pal ‘Iron’ Mike Towell sellotaped to his running shoes.

Despite torrential rain, Kenny Rattray ran 100 miles through some of Angus’s most treacherous terrain as part of an ultra GB challenge.

Window cleaner Kenny, from Kirkton, described the experience – undertaken in memory of his close friend Dundee boxer “Iron” Mike Towell – as “brutal”.

Mike’s death in 2016 following a fight with Dale Evans had a profound effect on Kenny, who said he just gave up after the tragedy.

But he decided to use Mike’s legacy to fight back and take on one of the biggest challenges of his life.

Kenny was due to take part in the 100-mile GB Ultra challenge challenge in the Scottish Borders in September but it was cancelled due to Covid.

Instead he took on the challenge closer to home.

He said: “I ended up doing the 100 miles solo and was tracked doing it using a tracking device.

“My route also changed so instead I started in the Sidlaws and ran to the Munros up Loch Brand in Glen Clova. I covered 25,000ft, then I worked back to Dundee and finished at Clatto Park.”

Kenny began his solo challenge at 2pm last Thursday and completed it at 1.30pm on Friday.

He did the first 85 miles himself, and was accompanied by his aunt Gail Rattray from Dundee for the last 15 miles.

Kenny’s time has also qualified him to compete in future European events.

He said: “Basically I ran four marathons flat out, and the time I managed to do it in has put me on a par with elite mountain runners’ times, so I get to compete against them from next summer.

“It was brutally hard but I enjoyed it. The weather was horrendous.

“It rained from 7pm until 5am and was pitch black for 12 hours. It was so hard going through the night. I was sellotaping photos of Mikey onto my trainers to get through it.

“Then my aunt came and joined me for the final 15 miles to pace me.”

Kenny added: “I have succeeded in doing the same time as the best runners in the country so I’ve got to take the positives from that for next year.”

Kenny thanked family members for their support, including his granddad, Don McIvor, who trained with him throughout the summer.

Also his partner, Leanne Mackay, who was his “back bone” by giving him the time to train.

Kenny said: “I’ve gone through a lot but I’ve also done it for my three children who never thought it was possible.

“I think I’ve managed to change the way they see the world now.”