Irn-Bru’s OWN Facebook page has poll with 97% AGAINST new recipe

A poll on Irn-Bru’s own Facebook page shows widespread opposition to a change in its recipe.

AG Barr last year made a significant change to the iconic drink’s recipe, the first in 117 years, to cut sugar by around 50%.

The firm promised it had worked hard to maintain Irn Bru’s unique flavour while cutting calories per can from 140 to around 65.

However, a poll on Irn-Bru’s official Facebook page, which is liked by more than 339,000 people, suggests otherwise.

In just 16 hours since Alison Saunders asked which type of Irn-Bru people would rather buy, more than 380 people have voted.

The overwhelming majority, 97%, prefered the old drink.

The post sparked plenty of comments.

Martin Hancock wrote: “I’ll never buy the new recipe. Switched to Fitzpatricks cordial and full sugar Monster.

“Nobody I know likes it. It’s the worst move ever. Coca Cola and Pepsi are laughing all the way to the bank as their profits are rocketing.”

Hazel Graham wrote: “I only drink the old irn bru I toasted the New year in with a rare old recipe can.

“I’m now on Virgil’s rootbeer, cherry creamsoda and cawstons fizzy rhubarb. With one can of monster doctor a day.”

Robin Buckley wrote: “I would happily pay the extra to cover the sugar tax to have the choise to drink Real Bru. If I want sugar free I can already choose diet or xtra.”

Irn-Bru has been contacted for comment.