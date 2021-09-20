Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Irn-Bru production fears as AG Barr warns of ‘unprecedented circumstances’

By Alasdair Clark
September 20, 2021, 4:30 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 4:31 pm
Supply chains for products like Irn-Bru could be interrupted
A Europe-wide shortage of carbon dioxide has prompted fears that the production of Irn-Bru could be interrupted, according to reports.

The Scotsman reports that the maker of the drink is facing “unprecedented circumstances”.

The gas is used to give the Irn-Bru its fizz, but AG Barr, which manufacturers the ginger drink, has warned that the supply chain could be interrupted if the situation worsens.

Cumbernauld-based Barr’s, one of the UK’s largest soft drinks manufacturers, makes other fizzy drinks alongside Irn-Bru, including Tizer and Rubicon.

Two UK fertilizer factories recently announced they would close amid soaring energy prices, prompting supply chain fears across the country.

‘Unprecedented circumstances’

The factories produce carbon dioxide (CO2) as a by-product, which is then used in soft drinks and beer, as well as in food packaging to extend shelf life and to keep deliveries chilled.

A Barr’s spokesperson told the Scotsman: “We’re currently producing to normal schedules.

“However, if the situation worsens across Europe then we could be impacted, but we’re taking action to protect normal customer supply as much as possible.

“We have worked hard to build resilience into our CO2 supply chain over a number of years. However, these are quite unprecedented circumstances.”

AG Barr has warned it is facing unprecedented circumstances

Meat industry leaders have also warned the situation could impact farmers, with CO2 used the stun animals before they are slaughtered.

They say farmers could be forced to cull their animals because of delays of the shortage and delays at abattoirs.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, said: “We urgently need the secretary of state for business to convene the big CO2 manufacturers to demand that they coordinate to minimise disruption, and provide information to Britain’s businesses so contingency plans can be made.”

Irn-Bru bottles
Asked about the issue of food shortages, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there are “bottle knecks” as the world “wakes up from Covid”.

He says the industry was also struggling because of a lack of HGV drivers.

Mr Johnson said: “We’re experiencing bottlenecks in all kinds of things as the world wakes up from Covid.

“It is fundamentally caused by the global economy coming to life again.

“The guy ropes are pinging off Gulliver and it’s standing up, and it’s going to take a while, as it were, for the circulation to adjust.”

‘All sorts of problems’ – Boris Johnson

Reporters travelling with the prime minister on a trip to the US have asked if the supply issues could take months to resolve.

He said: “It could be faster than that, it could be much faster than that.

“But there are problems as you know with shipping, with containers, with staff – there are all sorts of problems.

“But then these are problems that affect the entire world. I think market forces will be very, very swift in sorting it out.”

