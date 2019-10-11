Irish music stars The Script one of two bands to perform Scottish gigs at P&J Live

Two new major music acts are heading for the north-east to perform at P&J Live, it was announced today.

Irish rock band The Script will play the state-of-the-art arena on March 13 next year, while musical superstars Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will bring their Back Together tour to the venue on February 23.

P&J Live bosses expect tickets for both gigs to be in demand when they go on sale next Friday.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at the venue, said, “The Script have a massive following in the north-east – they attracted 6,000 fans the last time they played the Granite City in a gig fans still talk about.

“We are looking forward to the new memories they will create when they play P&J Live in March.”

The Script, who formed in Dublin in 2007 and have since amassed album sales in excess of 30 million and racked up several top 10 singles, including chart-topper, Hall Of Fame.

The band, who have a reputation for fantastic live gigs, will be releasing a new album later this year. A track from the album, The Last Time, was a contender for number 1 when it was released last month.

Lead singer Danny O’Donoghue is also famed as a judge on The Voice.

Meanwhile, Louise said P&J Live was also looking forward to welcoming Ball & Boe.

“They were hugely popular the last time they played in Aberdeen. We know their fans will enjoy the incredible performance the duo will bring to the north-east,” she said.

Ball & Boe are touring on the back of their new album, Back Together, which is due to be released on November 1.

With glittering careers in theatre and opera, the pair became chart superstars with their two previous albums.

As a duo, they have now sold over 1 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented two ITV Specials.

Tickets for both Ball & Boe and The Script will go on sale next Friday and are available at pandjlive.com

Exclusive venue pre-sales for Ball & Boe will be available on Thursday by signing up to P&J Live’s newsletter at pandjlive.com

