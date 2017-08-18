Irish boy, five, suffers broken leg in Barcelona terror attack

A five-year-old Irish boy suffered a broken leg when his family was caught up in the terror attack in Barcelona.

The boy’s father also has leg injuries after a van was driven into people in Las Ramblas, one of the busiest avenues in the Spanish city.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “They are not life-threatening, I’m relieved to say.

“But in a way it’s a miracle that more Irish people weren’t involved, given that there are so many Irish people in Spain, Barcelona and Cambrils at this time of year.”

Anyone with concers for safety of loved ones in Barcelona can contact our Consular Assistance team on +353-14082000 — IrishForeignMinistry (@dfatirl) August 17, 2017

The father and son were part a family of four, including the mother and a daughter, and are understood to have been on a trip to celebrate the boy’s birthday.

The youngster suffered a broken femur.

The mother and father are understood to be from Cebu in the Philippines and are naturalised Irish citizens. They hold dual citizenship. The children were born in Ireland.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 are injured after the incident.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs is assisting the family.

Flowers and candles are placed on the pavement on a street in Las Ramblas, Barcelona (Manu Fernandez/AP)

President Michael D Higgins led condemnation of the attacks and sent a message of condolence.

“Barcelona has a long history of hospitality and has over the years received so many people from around the world,” he said.

“As President of Ireland, I want to send the people of this great and welcoming city not only our sympathy but also the solidarity of the people of Ireland.”

The city was returning to its usual bustling self hours after the tragedy.

Lawyer and University of Glasgow rector Aamer Anwarsaid that businesses had begun reopening on the busy pedestrianised street of Las Ramblas.

The street, which is nearly a mile long, is one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions and is packed with cafes, restaurants, shops and stalls.

Mr Anwar said: “Life seems to be going back very quickly to normality.”

“Shop owners are opening up, stalls are back out on the street, but I’m conscious that there are two types of people here.

“There are those that saw what happened, there were those who were right in the heart of it, like myself, and then there were others who were tourists who had no clue.

“I was conscious of that yesterday when I was in Las Ramblas, when there were people like myself who were in shock, people upset, people crying, but then there was people who had no idea what had gone on, laughing and getting on with life and whatever. So there was mixed emotions.”

Mr Anwar also said a heavy police presence remained on the streets.