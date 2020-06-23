Irate thug who filmed himself threatening to torch a flat in Arbroath is jailed

An irate thug who filmed himself while threatening to torch the flat he had barricaded himself in during a nine-hour stand-off with police has been locked up.

Roman Tamborsky made a string of abusive 999 calls before officers and other emergency services attended his cousin’s home on Arbroath’s Marketgate.

The 36-year-old uploaded footage of the incident on YouTube during the tense standoff.

Tamborsky had previously posted several bizarre videos on social media challenging a rival to a fight.

The Czech national threw an empty bottle of isopropyl alcohol at police before claiming he would set the barricade on fire. Neighbours had to be evacuated while officers tried to calm Tamborsky down.

During the hearing, fiscal depute Saima Rasheed described Tamborsky as having a “deep hatred” for the police.

She revealed he had been in an ongoing feud with a man and had posted a video on Facebook challenging him to a fight.

In the video, he said: “You gypsy ************. I want to fight, you and me. I’m waiting for you. Come on black *******.”

Police spoke with the man targeted by Tamborsky who believed the brute would follow through with his threats.

A few days later, Tamborsky himself contacted the police and said: “I’d like to just tell you ******* ******** you destroyed my life.”

Tamborsky made further abusive calls and a number of units attended outside his cousin’s home, where he was staying, at 11am on November 1.

After allowing his cousin to leave the property, Tamborsky uploaded a video on YouTube of the barricade.

Tamborsky, a prisoner of HMP Perth, finally surrendered just before 9pm and he was taken into police custody.

Appearing via video link, Tamborsky admitted that on October 28 on Marketgate, he posted videos on Facebook acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks towards a man, challenging him to fight and referring to police in a derogatory manner.

On November 1, Tamborsky repeatedly contacted 999 and acted abusively before making threats of violence when police attended and for nine hours, refused to leave the property, stated he had barricaded the door, threw an empty bottle of isopropyl alcohol, claimed he had covered the barricade in alcohol and would burn down the house and cause neighbouring properties to be evacuated.

Defence solicitor Nick Whelan said that he could offer little explanation behind the alarming incident and said it was Tamborsky’s intention to return to Czechia following his release from prison.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed Tamborsky for a total of 16-and-a-half months which was backdated to November last year when he was first remanded.