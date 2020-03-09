Irate residents call for action due to lack of parking spaces outside their homes in Dundee

Angry residents claim they are being prevented from parking outside their homes because of a lack of space.

People living on Eden Street have said that construction work has been blocking a section of the road, which has compounded the issue, leading some to double park and ditch their cars in front of communal bins.

In addition because the parking is free, many people take advantage and leave their vehicles there before walking into the city centre.

David Clarke said the issues have been ongoing since he moved in two years ago.

He said: “After 6pm it is virtually impossible to park there.

“There is not enough space for all the people that want to park there. Lots of people just park in front of the bins, double park, and people will just park in front of other cars.

“I have been stuck plenty of times because someone parked next to me.

“It has been a pain. There is some construction work that is taking up spaces that could be there.”

It is understood the scaffolding has been in place since October and was installed to repair a falling chimney.

David said he had contacted Dundee City Council about the parking problem and thinks introducing permits could be a solution.

Stephen Suttar has lived in the area for four months and says he often ends up having to double park or park around the corner up on the grass verge.

He said: “It’s terrible parking here. There’s so many residents and not enough space to keep your car.

“For me it’s a bit more difficult because I work later, I don’t finish until everybody else is already in. There needs to be more spaces.”

Stephen suggested one solution could be to implement diagonal parking so more cars could fit in.

Dundee City Council said it was looking into the problem.

A spokeswoman added: “There are double yellow lines for road safety reasons and we encourage all drivers to avoid parking on them.”