Irate prisoner hurled abuse and exposed himself to female staff in Perth Prison

An inmate who hurled a stream of abuse at two female prison officers before exposing himself to them has been told to behave himself.

John Hutton, 37, shouted and swore at the women as he exposed his private parts during a tirade in Perth Prison.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said Hutton had recently been diagnosed with a personality disorder which may explain some of his behaviour.

He said: “He has done his very best to keep out of trouble. In the main he has improved his situation. He doesn’t take drugs at all.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Once he was diagnosed it seems to be that his traits followed that condition and he behaved in certain ways.”

Sheriff William Wood ordered Hutton to be of good behaviour for the next three months and deferred sentence until April.

The sheriff said: “Stay out of trouble, because you haven’t managed three months yet without something coming up. Work hard at it.”

Hutton promised: “I’ll beat it this time.”

Hutton of Ann Street, was found guilty of intentionally exposing himself to two female staff members at Perth Prison on March 28 2018.

He was also found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and calling the women derogatory names.

In August 2018, Hutton was jailed for a year for attacking a vegan prisoner inside the same jail.

Duncan McLaren followed such a fundamentalist vegan lifestyle inside the jail that it provoked Hutton into punching and injuring him.

The court was told that Mr McLaren was so “anti” dairy products that he would throw eggs and milk in the bin as soon as they were delivered to his cell.

Mr McLaren’s extreme vegan views made him hugely unpopular with other inmates and Hutton lasted just a fortnight before he lashed out, the court heard.