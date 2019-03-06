Investigators close off street to search fire-hit Dundee furniture store

Fire investigators were yesterday sifting through the debris at Lochee’s burnt-out Furniture Factory.

A fire ripped through the High Street building at the weekend leaving it unsafe, and both police and fire officials are probing the incident to see if it was started deliberately.

The street was a no-go zone for cars after a metal fence was thrown up – sparking concern from shop owners about trade being lost.

Fire investigators working through the wreckage were unable to say how long the cordon would remain in place.

Save Our Lochee High Street’s Jayne Kelly said shop owners were fearing the worse for lost business.

She said: “We have spoken to a few traders and there is a big concern.

“Fencing has gone up and that has stopped traffic going in and that is a problem.

“The shops are struggling anyway and many of the businesses in Lochee are here because of loyalty rather than making a lot of money.”

Jayne said the potential loss of the building housing the Furniture Factory had left people weeping in the street.

“It is probably the second best- known landmark in Lochee after the big church and people have been coming down to see it and just staring,” she said.

“Some have been in tears because it is part of the history here.

“We are going to arrange a public meeting for everyone to attend to discuss the way forward.

“One idea is to set up an artisan hub instead of another retailer. It could be a place for artists to work, craft people and even an IT business as well.

“The thought is that a group of different things could share the rent.

“I have been looking at the idea of a pop-up museum.

“It would be temporary, but just to show the history and culture of Lochee.

“We have an amazing history and culture and many people think of the area as a small village and separate from the city.

“We do have a different and unique history here.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Our mobile investigation unit is there today but we don’t know when the High Street will be open again.

“It may reopen when the investigation people are finished, but we are unsure of the timing until everything is completed.”

A police spokesman confirmed officers were also continuing investigations in the area today.