Police have launched an investigation following the sudden death of a 37-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to a flat at Fechney Park, Perth, after a report of a man being unwell.

Eyewitnesses said there were two police vehicles in attendance and two ambulances.

It’s believed that a second man was taken to hospital from the scene.

Police have ruled out any suspicious circumstances regarding the death but they are still treating it as unexplained.

One man, who lives in the block of flats, said: “Police were here, absolutely everywhere, as well as an ambulance.

“The boy that stays there is quite a quiet boy — one of those guys that keeps himself to himself.

“I don’t know much about the guy that lives there.

“He had a friend come round on the Friday night, a short, stocky guy with a bald head.

“I don’t know if the guy that lives there is OK.

“He hasn’t been seen since and the curtains are drawn shut — when he came out of the flat he was being supported by a woman — I presume a family member, I’ve never seen her before.

“I think at the time there were two police cars and an ambulance.

“Later on, I think the CID turned up with gloves on. There was also that huge police van — the major incident unit, I think.”

Heather Brennan, 50, who lives nearby, said she saw ambulances at the property.

She said: “They went up the street with their blue lights on, but there weren’t any sirens.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I saw three police cars and an ambulance. They were there for quite a while, probably a good 30 or 40 minutes.”

One woman who also asked not to be named said: “I saw two ambulances and two police cars in the late morning of Saturday. They weren’t here long — I just noticed the blue lights.

“It’s sad to hear someone has died.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland can confirm they attended at Fechney Park, Perth, at 10.50am on Saturday April 15 following the sudden death of a 37-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no suspicious circumstances. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”