Investigation reveals cats were victims of poisoning

Animal welfare chiefs have confirmed that two cats in Dundee were poisoned.

Fears were recently raised by animal lovers that their cats were being targeted deliberately.

Residents claimed that there were several “malicious” acts committed on pets over the past month.

Following an investigation, the Scottish SPCA confirmed today that at least two cats in the Kirkton area of the city were poisoned.

It would appear that the other suspected incidents have not been reported to them.

An undercover inspector for the charity’s special investigations unit said: “We can confirm that two cats have recently been poisoned in the Kirkton area of Dundee.

“At this stage, our inquiries are ongoing.”

The inspector urged anyone with information to contact the charity’s helpline on 03000 999999.

Local residents have been calling for people to shop those responsible

Lesley McNeill said online: “This is absolutely horrendous and it’s so heartbreaking for the poor families.

“Someone must know who is behind this and they must be stopped — and sooner rather than later.”

A spokeswoman for Facebook group, Missing Pets Dundee and Angus, said: “We can only hope someone will come forward, even anonymously, and that a stop can be put to it.

“These are our beloved pets someone is killing.

“It is such a painful death for the animal.”

The spokeswoman called for anyone with information on deliberate acts of poisoning to contact the appropriate authorities.

Andy Cage, senior vet at Dundee’s PDSA Pet Hospital, urged pet owners and motorists to be vigilant at this time of year, as liquids containing ethylene glycol can be very harmful to animals.

He said: “Please keep all chemicals stored securely and clear up any spills immediately.

“Pet owners should also be aware of what signs to look out for.”

Signs of poisoning are varied and can include severe vomiting, lack of appetite, diarrhoea, increased thirst, poor coordination and increased respiratory rate.

In serious cases, convulsions, coma and death can occur.