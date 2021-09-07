Investigation ongoing three months after Luncarty woman injured in her home

An investigation into how an 86-year-old Perthshire woman was injured in her home remains ongoing after more than three months.

The pensioner was found hurt in her home in Kirkhill Drive, Luncaty, 14 weeks ago and admitted to Ninewells Hospital.

Now, after more than three months, police have still not determined the cause of her injuries.

Her case was first reported to the authorities on May 29 after her family discovered her lying on the floor at her home.

Doctors at the time described her condition as stable, however it is understood she is still recovering in hospital.

An appeal was launched by officers, asking members of the public to come forward with any information, particularly anyone who was in the area between Wednesday May 26 and Friday May 28.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from Tayside‘s Specialist Crime Division said it was “unclear” how the woman became injured.

They focused the investigation on a man who is understood to have attended the woman’s address in the working days before May 28.

The man was described as being white, in his 50s, with grey stubble and spiky grey hair.

But there have been no arrests in connection with the incident and the cause of the injuries remains unknown.

Despite this, police have not been able to work out the cause of the woman’s injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are continuing in to the incident are continuing.”