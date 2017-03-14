A joint investigation between Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is to get under way today following an explosion at a Dundee industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to Rockwell Solutions on Brunel Road at West Gourdie Industrial Estate at about 6.30pm yesterday.

Six fire appliances helped tackle the flames, which were brought under control by 8pm.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Three police vehicles remained on the scene this morning.

A statement from Police Scotland read: “Police Scotland, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service attended reports of an explosion within an industrial unit in Brunel Road, Dundee.

“On arrival a containment was put in place to ensure that no members of the public were put at risk while the emergency services dealt with the fire which was brought under control and the roads around the area were all re-opened.”

