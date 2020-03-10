Investigation launched after woman is found dead in her St Mary’s flat

Police Scotland launched an investigation into the death of a woman in her 30s in St Mary’s.

A 37-year-old woman was found dead at an address on St Kilda Road shortly after 9am last Thursday.

One local described seeing police officers at a block of flats at around 2.30pm on Saturday in connection with the incident.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland attended an address in St Kilda Road, Dundee at 9.20am on Thursday, 5 March following the sudden death of a 37-year-old woman.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”