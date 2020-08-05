Investigation launched after woman allegedly assaulted in incident in Dundee city centre

Police have launched an investigation after a teenager allegedly assaulted a woman.

As many as five police vehicles arrived on Union Street in the early hours of yesterday morning to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said an 18-year-old was arrested before being released pending further inquiries.

One man said he had spotted a “large police presence” near the junction with the Nethergate.

He added: “I spotted all the police vehicles at the top of Union Street – there were at least five there.”

The police spokesman added: “At around 1.05am on Tuesday, police received a report of a woman being assaulted in Union Street Dundee.

“Officers attended and an 18-year-old man was arrested. He has since been released pending further inquiry.

“The woman did not require medical treatment. Inquiries are ongoing.”