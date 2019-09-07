Investigation launched after veils stolen from Dundee bridal shop

Police Scotland has launched an investigation after veils were stolen from a bridal shop near Lochee.

The unusual theft is believed to have taken place between Sunday and Tuesday last week at Innate Bridals on South Road.

Business owner Keira Stocks said six or seven “sample veils” were taken from the building which she shares with Sport Karate East.

She said the “opportunist” thieves had forced entry into a dressing room before making off with the haul of veils.

Keira explained: “I reckon they’ve just grabbed what they could.

“It’s an unusual thing to steal and I don’t know how you can even sell them on.”

Keira’s business has been based in the area for the last three years and she has shared the building with the martial arts school situated on the floor above.

After speaking with a member of the school she became aware two woman were ejected on Monday evening.

It is understood the women –described as being in their 30s – appeared to be “under the influence” when they went upstairs to ask about the facilities.

Keira said: “After speaking with the school, one theory was that the two women might have been a distraction.

“The building is very secure and the only feasible option is that it was accessed on Monday evening while the karate was on. The theft of the veils is going to cost me around £500.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland is investigating a break-in to a bridalwear shop in South Road, Dundee, which happened between 12.30pm on Sunday and 2pm on Tuesday.

“A number of boxes containing bridal veils were stolen, worth hundreds of pounds.

“If anyone has any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101. Our reference is CR/23506/19.”