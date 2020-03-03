Investigation launched after two cars ‘deliberately’ vandalised in Montrose

Police have launched an investigation after two parked cars were vandalised on a street in Montrose.

An Audi and Citroen C4 Picasso, which were parked in Christie’s Lane, had their wing mirrors deliberately damaged overnight on February 29.

Officers have warned that there may also be other cars damaged that they have not yet been informed of, so those living in the area are urged to check their cars for damage.

A statement from the force said: “Unfortunately we have no descriptions of any potential suspects at the moment.

“We would like to ask anyone in the immediate area who has private CCTV to contact us and let us know.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.”