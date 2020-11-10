An investigation has been launched after a high school alarm kept a neighbourhood awake through the night.

Local residents reported an alarm at Baldragon Academy was set off at around 7.30pm on Monday and sounded continuously for nine hours.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Services confirmed they had attended a wheelie bin fire just after 7.30pm on Burn Street, in the grounds of the old school building.

However, the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes.

A resident on Harestane Road contacted Dundee City Council online saying: “Can someone please explain why the alarm went off at Baldragon High School last night about 9.30pm and was still going this morning at 4.30am?

“It was not switched off until 6.30am when someone opened the school.”

A spokesman from Dundee City Council said: “We are looking into this and apologise for any inconvenience that was caused.”