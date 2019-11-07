VIDEO: Police car and other vehicle crash at busy Dundee junction, with investigation launched

Police have launched an investigation after a crash between a patrol car and another vehicle at a busy junction.

The incident happened at the junction of Clepington Road and Strathmartine Road on Saturday evening.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed the police vehicle was on its way to an emergency elsewhere in the city at the time of the smash.

Video footage recorded at the scene, near Cous Cous Cuisine, shows numerous police officers on the site shortly after 10pm.

The police vehicle is understood to have been heading in the direction of the Hilltown before the collision with a grey Vauxhall.

The footage was shared widely on social media while police were still at the scene taking statements and directing traffic.

There was visible damage to both vehicles. The front bumper of the Vauxhall was completely ripped off and it appeared the air bags may have been deployed due to the impact.

Police said there had been no reports of any injuries.

One person who saw the clip online said he was glad no one had been injured as a result of the crash.

He said: “The police vehicle looks to have come off better from the smash. You can only assume the car was heading along Clepington Road towards the retail park judging by the way it is sitting. Thankfully no one was injured in the incident.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.30pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a crash at the junction of Clepington Road, Dundee, involving a marked police car and a civilian car.

“The marked police car was responding to an emergency incident elsewhere in the city at the time. There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”