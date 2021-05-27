Investigation launched after man suffers injuries near Dundee chemist

A man in his forties was taken to Ninewells Hospital after reports of a disturbance near a West End chemist.

Two police units were situated on Blackness Road following the incident, with locals revealing an ambulance left the scene shortly after.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed officers attended the scene at 4.45pm before a 40-year-old man was conveyed to hospital for treatment.

One local man said there were two police units situated near the junction with Rosefield Place with police in the local chemist.

He added: “As I was coming past the ambulance was just leaving the scene but there was a police car and a van in attendance.

“An officer was standing inside the chemist as well. I just hope no one was seriously hurt.”

A Police Scotland for the force added: : “At around 4.45pm on Wednesday, 26 May, 2021, police received report of the assault of a 40-year-old man on Blackness Road in Dundee.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and inquiries are ongoing.”