Investigation launched after beloved ornament stolen from Arbroath pond

Police are investigating after a beloved ornament, which was paid for through charitable donations, was stolen from an Arbroath pond.

The “body” of the damselfly ornament, which sits in Keptie Pond, is understood to have been taken some time between 8pm on Friday and 6.30am on Saturday, leaving a thin piece of metal sticking out of the water.

A police spokesman confirmed they were looking into the incident.

In a post on the Arbroath Online Facebook page, Dawn Dundas said: “Ridiculous behaviour… No obvious sign of the damselfly part in the water or bushes either.”

Gill Howie commented: “So sad – people try so hard to make things better for this town only to be destroyed by mindless others.”

Shelley Brandie said: “This is such a shame, the pond is looking the best it’s ever been and mindless people go and steal this? So disappointed for the people who worked hard to put it in to this.”

The theft comes days after a mysterious statue, known as Keptie Kev, appeared in the pond.

Compared to the Mirror Man statue in Loch Earn in Perthshire, 6ft Kev was spotted on August 10.

However, four days later he had been replaced by a sign saying “lol” with a “laughing face” emoji.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “The Friends of Keptie Pond made us aware of the theft.

“The group had our permission to install the damselfly ornament and it’s sad to see that it has been stolen.

“Friends of Keptie Pond carry out marvellous work at the attraction for the benefit of us all and we would ask anyone who can assist with enquiries to contact the police.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information about the theft of a sculpture from Keptie Pond, Arbroath sometime between 8pm on Friday 16th and 6:30am on Saturday 17th August.

“The sculpture is of a metal dragonfly and usually sits about 2ft above the water. This was paid for by charitable fund-raising, and was put in place on 29th July. Although not particularly large, it was situated about 10 metres out into the middle of the pond, and those responsible for removing it must have waded to into the water to do so.”

If anyone has information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.