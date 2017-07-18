An animal charity is appealing for information after a kitten was found abandoned in a bin.

The small cat was discovered in the litter receptacle outside a restaurant in St Andrew’s North Street on Wednesday July 12.

The cute kitten has since been named Rascal, after the Rascals burger joint it was found beside. It’s believed there was another kitten, but that one managed to escape the clutches of its rescuer.

The member of the public then handed the kitten into Provost Veterinary Group in the town’s Largo Road before the Scottish SPCA were contacted.

Rascal was only discovered after a member of the public overheard its yelps. It’s hoped the other kitten on the loose will soon be tracked down.

SSPCA animal rescue officer Susan Witton said: “The wee guy was discovered with another kitten who managed to run off before the member of public was able to catch him.

“He’s been named Rascal by staff at our centre in Lanarkshire where he is being cared for.

“If anyone noticed any suspicious activity or has any information we urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.