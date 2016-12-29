More than two months since the tragic death of a Perthshire toddler, no charges have been brought in relation to the incident.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal in Edinburgh confirmed that an investigation into the death of two-year-old Harlow Edwards, who was knocked down by a car on Forfar Road, Coupar Angus, and died on October 13 is “ongoing”.

A source from the Crown Office said more complex cases can be delayed by the need to secure expert reports.

He said: “Sometimes the Crown Office needs to wait for expert reports. From personal experience, two months does not seem an unreasonable amount of time when we are looking at investigating such an important thing as a death like this. There are probably people that would complain we did things too hastily if it was quicker.”

He added: “We are definitely keeping the family in the loop, which is, of course, one of our main priorities.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office confirmed it has received a formal report from Police Scotland regarding Harlow’s death, but no one had yet been charged.

He said: “The investigation is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated.”