Investigation after cop opens fire and leaves man fighting for life

An investigation is under way into an armed police shooting which left a man in a critical condition.

An officer with West Midlands Police, responding to “intelligence” about possible firearms offences, shot and wounded the man at about 9pm on Wednesday.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which has been visiting the scene in Hereford Close, Birmingham.

A policeman stands outside the house where a man was shot (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a statement, the police watchdog said the injured man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he remains in a “critical condition”.

It added: “Initial information indicates that armed police were deployed to the Frankley area of Birmingham at around 9pm last night in response to intelligence received relating to firearms offences.”

The force’s police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said it was the first shooting by a West Midlands Police officer in 17 years.

At around 9pm, a firearm was discharged by an armed officer which resulted in one man being taken to hospital with a gunshot injury. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) July 27, 2017

Giving further details, the IPCC said it had gathered the officer’s body worn video “which captured footage of the incident” and a police firearm.

It said: “There is early evidence to indicate a single shot was fired by one police officer.”

Meanwhile, investigators have again been at the scene on Thursday, carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

Another man has been arrested for suspected firearm offences. More here: https://t.co/eN327MuXkO — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) July 27, 2017

IPCC commissioner Derrick Campbell said: “We will be carrying out a thorough, independent investigation into this serious incident, as is appropriate when police use potentially lethal force.

“We are making contact with the man’s family and will ensure they are updated on the progress of our investigation.”

Giving further details of the incident, West Midlands Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested for suspected firearm offences.

Two other men, aged 17 and 20, and a 53-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Superintendent Andy Parsons said: “A number of properties are being searched in connection with the ongoing police investigation and the subsequent arrests.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the local area to provide reassurance to our communities.”