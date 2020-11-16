Police launch investigation after teen is rushed to Ninewells after incident in West End

A police investigation is under way after a “disturbance” left a teenager needing hospital treatment.

A 17-year-old boy was escorted to Ninewells by paramedics after an incident on Pitfour Street shortly before midnight on Friday.

Multiple police units were stationed on neighbouring Rosebery Street and Cleghorn Street into the early hours of Saturday as officers “took statements from bystanders”, one man said.

A police spokesman confirmed a teenager had sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” and inquiries are under way to establish how the boy came by his injuries.

One neighbour said she heard a commotion on Pitfour Street on Friday night.

She said: “I saw the police and ambulance out and then I saw the police looking around with torches.

“It was hard to see what was going on. I wasn’t aware beforehand of what had led to the police presence.”

One motorist said he was driving past the scene shortly before midnight.

“There were police scattered across the respective streets,” he said.

“It looked like the junction at Rosebery Street and Pitfour Street was temporarily blocked off by an ambulance and police car as result of what happened.

“Two people were being questioned at the newsagents at the corner of Cleghorn Street and Rosebery Street as well, there were two officers chatting to them.

“One officer was standing at a block of flats on Rosebery Street whilst another officer was visible on a green space just opposite.

“All in all, there were about four or five police cars at the scene during the operation.

“This area does have its problems from time to time but I was still shocked to see the extent of the situation.

“I’m thankful to hear the youngster wasn’t seriously injured, hopefully residents have been able to assist police with their investigation.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 11.50pm on Friday November 13 following the report of a disturbance on Pitfour Street.

“A 17-year-old male was taken to Ninewells for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”