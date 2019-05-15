Investigation after ‘smell of corpse’ leads to police finding Dundee man’s body

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a city flat.

Officers were called to the multis at the foot of the Hilltown on Saturday night, following concerns from residents.

It is understood neighbours in Tulloch Court hadn’t seen the man, believed to be in his 50s, for a number of weeks and had been troubled by the smell coming from the flat.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed that a man’s body had been found and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

One witness, who declined to be named, said police and fire crews entered the block shortly before 11pm.

He said: “People I know who live in Tulloch Court said neighbours were concerned because they hadn’t seen the guy in a while.

“There were police in the area when I came past shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

“I must have seen about four police officers at the scene.

“It isn’t unusual to see a police presence here though. When I saw the fire crew I thought it must have been a fairly serious incident.

“The people I know in the block said the fire service had to force entry to the flat.

“It’s such a tragedy that someone has lost their life. By all accounts the guy kept himself to himself.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed one appliance from Blackness fire station had attended at the request of the police at 10.54pm.

The police spokesman added: “Officers attended at Tulloch Court on Saturday evening in response to concerns being raised for a resident of one of the flats. Upon entry, the body of a man was found inside.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”