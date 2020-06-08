INVESTIGATION: A burning phone mast in Dundee and the 5G conspiracy theory groups on Facebook

Conspiracy theories around 5G mobile technology, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic, are winding their way into local communities in Scotland and stoking fear. In this in-depth report, we examine the theories and how they spread, expose those who irresponsibly share misinformation — and give you the verified facts.

At around 10.30pm on a Saturday night in April, a fire started at the base of a phone mast in north-east Dundee.