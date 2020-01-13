Inverness police trying to trace missing man with links to Dundee

Police in Inverness are appealing for assistance in tracing a missing man who has links to Dundee and Dunfermline.

Alan Fowler, 45, was reported missing from the Bunchrew area of the city.

He was last seen at around 10.35am on January 10 on Englishton Muir Road.

Alan is described as white, around 6ft 3ins, with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a brown leather jacket and blue jeans.

He is believed to have travelled to the city centre of Inverness but there have been no further reported sightings of him. He has connections in the Dornie area, as well as Dundee and Dunfermline.

If you believe you may have seen Alan, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact police in Inverness on 101.