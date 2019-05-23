Inverness hit out at ‘unsolicited’ Dundee approach for John Robertson

Inverness have claimed Dundee made an “unsolicited” approach for manager John Robertson.

Championship side Inverness claim the direct approach to Robertson was made on Saturday, the day after the Highlanders lost a promotion play-off semi-final against Dundee United, with the Caley boss making it known to the club’s chief executive officer Scot Gardiner.

Former Dundee chief executive Gardiner was instrumental in bringing in the club’s American owners. He worked closely with current managing director John Nelms for a spell before leaving the club under a cloud in 2014.

Inverness released a statement which read: “The club can confirm that manager John Robertson was directly approached by Dundee FC on Saturday evening.

“Within minutes of this approach, John notified the club and confirmed to our CEO that he had no desire or intention to speak to Dundee FC about their vacant managerial position.

“He did not reply to, nor acknowledge this approach. To be 100% clear, this approach from Dundee FC was entirely unsolicited and given that it was less than 24 hours after a draining Premiership play-off semi-final defeat, entirely unwelcome.”

After that knockback, Dundee’s interest in speaking to Robertson about the manager’s job has waned and they have moved on to other candidates. A request to speak to Alloa’s Jim Goodwin was granted by the Championship club and he was interviewed on Tuesday. Derek Adams will speak to the club before the week is out.