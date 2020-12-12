Inverness CT 2-2 Dundee: Late Jordan McGhee strike earns point in entertaining Highlands contest

A flurry of second half goals saw Dundee and Inverness play out an enthralling 2-2 draw in the Highlands.

It was a costly afternoon for the Dark Blues, however, as they lost Danny Mullen, Paul McGowan and Alex Jakubiak to injury with Jordan McGhee’s 82nd-minute equaliser earning a point.

For much of the game it looked like Dundee would hold on to their one-goal half-time lead thanks to Liam Fontaine’s first for the club.

However, goals from Robbie Deas and James Keatings looked to have snatched the points for the hosts only for McGhee, playing in midfield, to strike with eight minutes to go.

Dundee boss James McPake made one change from the 1-0 victory over Arbroath with McGhee replacing Max Anderson, who dropped to the bench, in an unusual position in the centre of midfield.

The visitors made a positive start and went close to opening the scoring within two minutes as Jakubiak’s volleyed effort beat goalkeeper Mark Ridgers but also the far post.

The Dark Blues were enjoying the better of the opening exchanges but looked nervy in defence with Jack Hamilton needing to be alert to make a good low save from Roddy MacGregor.

Five minutes later, Mullen beat the offside trap but as he hit his shot Danny Devine slid in to block the effort, catching the striker in the process. Mullen returned after needing lengthy treatment.

With 37 minutes on the clock, Dundee got the vital breakthrough with former Ross County defender Liam Fontaine in the right place at the right time.

McGhee met Charlie Adam’s corner with a powerful header that cracked off the crossbar and dropped two yards out for Fontaine to tuck home.

As the half came to a close, Hamilton again had to be on his toes to deny Miles Storey with another good low save.

Shortly after the restart, Dundee were inches away from doubling their lead from another corner kick as Mullen smashed over the bar.

On 55 minutes a mixture of good fortune and positioning from Hamilton in the Dundee goal kept the score at 1-0.

First a Robbie Deas effort was blocked by his own man on the line before it fell to James Keatings who looked certain to score, only to hit the ball straight at the goalkeeper.

Mullen’s first-half injury eventually caught up with him and he was replaced before Paul McGowan also limped off with what looked like a calf injury.

With 20 minutes to go, Hamilton once more kept Caley Thistle at bay with a flying save to deny Aaron Doran’s header.

Yet another injury for a Dark Blues forward saw Jakubiak limp off seconds before Deas equalised.

The resulting corner from Hamilton’s save saw the ball eventually come to Deas at the far post to fire home, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Three minutes after the equaliser, the home side went in front with Keatings turning in the area and finding the bottom corner from 12 yards.

The Dark Blues, though, weren’t finished and made it 2-2 with eight minutes to go with sub Osman Sow laying on a fine assist for McGhee’s first goal of the campaign.

Victory for leaders Hearts, however, saw Dundee fall nine points behind the Jambos.

Inverness CT: Ridgers, Devine, Keatings, Sutherland (Todorov 82), MacGregor, Harper, Storey, Allardice, Kennedy (Doran 67), Mckay, Deas.

Subs not used: MacKay, Duffy, Welsh, Vincent, MacKay.

Dundee: Hamilton, McGhee, Fontaine, Ashcroft, Marshall, Byrne, Adam, McGowan (McDaid 68), Elliott, Jakubiak (Anderson 71), Mullen (Sow 64).

Subs not used: Ferrie, Kerr, Forster, Robertson.

Referee: Craig Napier