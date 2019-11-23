Inverness CT 1-0 Dundee: Doran strike downs Dark Blues

An Aaron Doran goal was enough for Inverness to down Dundee and leapfrog them into third place in the Championship table.

The Caley Jags winger struck from a tight angle on 16 minutes to give John Robertson’s men all three points as the Dee dropped to fourth.

Dark Blues boss James McPake made two changes from the derby defeat at Dens a fortnight ago with Josh Meekings and Jamie Ness coming in for Cammy Kerr and Andrew Nelson.

Nelson picked up a foot injury during the week, while left-back Jordan Marshall was not fit enough to make the 18 with his hamstring problem still niggling.

The home side had the first effort on target of the game, with a dipping Aaron Doran free-kick from 30 yards calling Conor Hazard into action.

On 13 minutes, Kane Hemmings robbed Coll Donaldson in his own half but couldn’t pick out Paul McGowan as they bore down on goal.

Against the run of play, Caley Thistle took the lead on 16 minutes through the first clear-cut chance of the game.

David Carson picked up on the ball just outside the box after Sean Mackie lunged into tackle and put it across the six-yard box for Aaron Doran to angle home at the back post.

Inverness could’ve made it two on 23 minutes as they broke up the pitch from a Dee corner. Doran again was the tormentor-in-chief as he raced down the left but his cross aimed at Jordan White was put behind for a corner by Meekings.

It was the Dark Blues’ turn to threaten moments later as Jordan McGhee showed good footwork before picking out McGowan at the back post. His shot on the turned was charged down by Brad Mckay before Mark Ridgers comfortably gathered Mackie’s follow-up effort.

Five minutes before half-time, Dundee had two glorious opportunities to equalise. First Hemmings saw a shot charged down by Donaldson just yards from goal after a terrific delivery by Declan McDaid from the right.

Seconds later, Caley Jags captain Carl Tremarco had to head off the line as ICT almost turned the ball into their own net after a stramash in the area.

The second period didn’t spring into life until just after the hour-mark when Doran was played clean through but was soon stopped in his tracks by Hazard as he tried to round the big keeper.

Sub Danny Johnson poked wide for the Dee moments later as the visitors started to assert themselves on the game.

Fellow-replacement Josh Todd dragged an effort narrowly wide on 66 minutes after he was laid in by Hemmings but there was still nothing clear-cut coming for Dundee.

On 82 minutes, Johnson volleyed wide from Todd’s delivery as the Dark Blues sought a late equaliser but it wasn’t to be as they roll on to Queen of the South at Dens next weekend.

Inverness XI (4-1-4-1): Ridgers (GK); Mckay (Rooney 71), McCart, Donaldson, Tremarco (C) (Keatings 82); Trafford; Storey, Carson, McHattie, Doran; White (Todorov 65).

Subs not used: MacKay (GK), Harper, Machado, Hyde.

Dundee XI (4-3-2-1): Hazard (GK); McGhee (Kerr 70), Forster, Meekings (C), Mackie; Byrne (Todd 61), Ness, Dorrans; McDaid, McGowan (Johnson 61); Hemmings.

Subs not used: Ferrie (GK), McPake, Robertson, Moore.

Referee: David Munro.

Att: 2,184.